Nebraska research aims to improve irrigation

Brozovic, the grant’s principal investigator, said the project reflects this shift in thinking about how to improve irrigated agriculture in the developing world.

In the past, “we’ve tended to focus on getting the technology into the hands of the farmer,” he said. “The demand right now is to understand the business models used to help small farmers access irrigation and what’s working well, why it’s working and how might we transfer lessons from one country to another.”

The “entry point” of the project is not the farmer, but rather the other people in the broader agricultural system, including the supply and marketing chains, Brozovic said.

“To understand scaling and sustainability of farmer-led irrigation, we must take the point of view not just of the farmer, but also of all the enterprises for whom farmers are customers and the enterprises supporting them,” Brozovic wrote last year in an article published on Medium.

“If we want farmer-led irrigation to scale and to be sustainable, then all parts of that larger entrepreneurial ecosystem must make enough money to provide decent livelihoods for the people involved,” Brozovic said. “That includes, of course, the farmers themselves.”