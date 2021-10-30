Nebraska Rural Electric Association to host candidate training

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Rural Electric Association announced this week it will host two candidate training schools in November. The first school will be on Nov. 18 at the NREA office in Lincoln (1244 K St.), and the second will be Nov. 19 at the Dawson Public Power istrict Office in Lexington. Both schools are open to any candidate for office, campaign staff, or individuals interested in knowing more about the campaign process, according to a press release.
The Candidate Training School was developed by the NREA to help individuals seeking public office sharpen their political skills and prepare for the rigors of the campaign trail whether it be school board, city council, county commissioner, the legislature or federal office.
The school is an intensive classroom setting for anyone considering a bid for public office.
“The course is designed to provide useful information and the tools to make the election process less intimidating,” said James Dukesherer, government relations director at the NREA. “By offering this training, we believe everyone is better served. Some of the best candidates just need to know how to run.”
The school is open to candidates or key campaign staff of any political party and will feature seasoned campaign veterans and professionals focusing on the following core areas: fundraising, campaign strategy, message development and communication skills.
“There just isn’t enough training available for local candidates who are willing to step forward and serve their communities. This program meets that need,” Dukesherer said.
Attendees will also learn about campaign rules and regulations from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
Those interested in the Candidate Training School are asked to contact James Dukesherer at the NREA office 402-475-4988 or email jdukesherer@nrea.org.
The Nebraska Rural Electric Association (NREA) is the private non-profit trade association for 34 rural electric systems which provide electric service to consumers in most of the rural areas and many of the small towns in Nebraska.