Nebraska Rural Electric Association to host candidate training

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Rural Electric Association announced this week it will host two candidate training schools in November. The first school will be on Nov. 18 at the NREA office in Lincoln (1244 K St.), and the second will be Nov. 19 at the Dawson Public Power istrict Office in Lexington. Both schools are open to any candidate for office, campaign staff, or individuals interested in knowing more about the campaign process, according to a press release.

The Candidate Training School was developed by the NREA to help individuals seeking public office sharpen their political skills and prepare for the rigors of the campaign trail whether it be school board, city council, county commissioner, the legislature or federal office.

The school is an intensive classroom setting for anyone considering a bid for public office.

“The course is designed to provide useful information and the tools to make the election process less intimidating,” said James Dukesherer, government relations director at the NREA. “By offering this training, we believe everyone is better served. Some of the best candidates just need to know how to run.”