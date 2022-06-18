Nebraska Rural Radio Association donates $20,000 to Nebraska Cattlemen relief fund

LINCOLN — On Tuesday, during their annual meeting, the Nebraska Rural Radio Association donated $20,000 to the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund to support beef cattle producers as they recover from the recent fires.

“We know that so many people were affected by the wildfires earlier this spring, both directly and indirectly, and we at the Nebraska Rural Radio Association felt called to help our state’s producers,” said Tim Marshall, CEO of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association. “Through many conversations with the Nebraska Cattlemen, we decided that a donation to the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund was an impactful way to help our neighbors in need.”

The deadline for monetary donations is Thursday, June 30.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Donations made to the Disaster Relief Fund may be tax-deductible — a receipt will be sent upon deposit of funds. Those donating should consult with their tax advisor for final determination.

“We are grateful for the longstanding partnership between Nebraska Cattlemen and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association,” officers of the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund said. “Their generosity does not go unnoticed and we look forward to witnessing the ways their donation will support beef cattle producers.”

Funds will only be distributed to producers who experienced property loss or damage in areas where a fire was reported through the NEMA Watch Center.

Applications will be made available soon for those needing to apply for disaster relief, and an announcement will be made when the application period opens. Membership in Nebraska Cattlemen is not required for future applicants to receive relief.

Individuals who would like to donate either online or by mailing a check, go to nebraskacattlemen.org/disaster-relief-fund.

For more information about other ways to help beef cattle producers recover from the wildfires, go to nebraskacattlemen.org/wildfire-resources/

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association is the only radio group in the nation which is owned by a cooperative of farmers and ranchers. Along with flagship studios in Lexington, other markets include Scottsbluff, West Point, Holdrege and York. In addition to the radio stations, the NRRA has production studios on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

The NRRA-owned Rural Radio Network reaches six states across the Midwest.