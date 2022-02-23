The Nebraska Science Festival returns in April, with a myriad of science and technology-related activities including the popular, hands-on public science expo. Activities are planned for April 1 to 30, according to a press release.

Launched in 2012 by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the monthlong festival now spans the state and includes something for every age and interest. Throughout the month of April, participants can discover the importance of science and how it is intertwined in our daily lives.

Activities will be promoted on nescifest.com, as well as on Twitter

(@NESciFest) and Facebook. Anyone interested in hosting a SciFest event should visit the website for details and contact SciFest organizers to help with promotion. Public health measures for COVID-19 will be followed for all in-person activities.

Among this year’s SciFest highlights:

» Public Science Expo at The Durham Museum: The free public expo will be from 9 a.m. to noon on April 30 and, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, requires tickets to attend. Reserve your ticket and timed entrance by visiting The Durham Museum website.

» Art contest: Discover the intersection of art and science in this year’s art contest. Participants can draw, paint, glue and sculpt artwork that reflects ocean life and will be entered to win an NE SciFest swag package.

» Essay contest: Back again is the SciFest Essay Contest for anyone age 19 and younger who lives in Nebraska and is enrolled in a public, private or home school. To enter, draft a 150- to 1,000-word response to the question: “Who is your favorite scientist and why?” Winners receive a swag bag of NE SciFest goodies.

» Walk to the Moon challenge: NE SciFest is challenging everyone in Nebraska to show their love of science by participating in a 30-day exercise challenge that collectively will take them to the moon. The challenge will start April 1 and end on April 30. Any type of exercise will count (miles, minutes or steps) and all exercise will be converted into steps for the challenge. The challenge is to collectively cover 238,855 miles, or 477,710,000 steps, so plan your exercise schedule.

Visit the Nebraska Science Festival website at nescifest.com for details and scheduled SciFest activities.

Presented by UNMC, the Nebraska Science Festival is a collaboration of organizations and individuals interested in the advancement of science literacy. In addition to UNMC, other sponsors, to date, are Metro Credit Union and media sponsor KETV. The science festival is designed to make science accessible, interactive, relevant and fun for kids and adults alike.