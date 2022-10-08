Nebraska second graders dig into a story to learn where their food comes from

LINCOLN — Students today have a new tool to learn about where food comes from and how it is grown.

An original resource developed by the Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom program called "Cafeteria Chronicles" aims to bridge the gap between farm to table.

It equips students with knowledge of how Nebraska farmers raise food that becomes our meals while helping teachers accomplish classroom learning outcomes, the Nebraska Farm Bureau said in a press release.

“Cafeteria Chronicles is a weekly-reader style resource for Nebraska second-grade classrooms that aligns with content area standards for language arts and social studies," said Courtney Shreve, director of outreach education for the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. "Students explore the farm to table concept through an eight-page story accompanied with educational activities and guided lessons.”

Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom provided every second-grade classroom in Nebraska with 25 free copies of "Cafeteria Chronicles" through a statewide mailing. The topic of the first edition is pizza.

The story takes students on a journey of how pizza ingredients are grown and become a meal with Nebraska farmers and ranchers in the driver’s seat.

“'Cafeteria Chronicles' is the best publication I have seen to teach about 'Farm to Fork' topics," said Arlys Cupp, second grade teacher at Chase County Public Schools. "It is well written and easy for my second-grade students to understand. It covered so much more than I expected about pizza and the ingredients that are in every slice."

"Cafeteria Chronicles" can serve as a large class discussion piece, an activity for small groups or individuals or an at-home enrichment resource. Teachers can use the corresponding teacher’s guide, which contains classroom integration ideas, Nebraska content area standard connections and a glossary.

“Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom recognizes the wisdom, creativity and dedication teachers invest in the classroom," Shreve said. "The goal of Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom is to support teachers with free lesson plans and activities that enhance classroom learning. Teachers are invited to explore this resource and more to engage students in a conversation about agriculture."

For more information, go to nefbfoundation.org/cafeteria-chronicles.