Nebraska Sheep and Goat Extravaganza set for Sept. 24, 25

The 4s Goat Expo and the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers annual seminar have combined for a small ruminant educational program Sept. 24 and 25 at the Lincoln County Fair Grounds in North Platte.

Activities include seminars on productive and profitable goat management, goat nutrition, sheep production, selection for wool in a sheep breeding program, herd health for sheep producers and more.

Hands on activities include Famacha training, sheep health assessment, hall of sheep breeds, certified boer goat Show, 4s Goat Show and Sale.

Speakers include Rob Zelinsky, small ruminant nutritionist with Hubbard Feed, Sue Hobby, Boers by Hobby Goat Farm, Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension educator and more.

For more information or to sign-up, contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or Melissa Nicholson at 308-386-8378. You can also go online to go.unl.edu/sheepandgoatevents, 4sgoatexpo.com and nebraskasheepandgoat.org.