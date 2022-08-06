 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska SHIP webinar focuses on Medicare open enrollment

Local News

After the success of a previous webinar, Nebraska SHIP will host a Medicare basics webinar from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 20.

This webinar will help people better understand Medicare open enrollment, said Sheila Kennedy, a certified SHIP counselor. The webinar is in conjunction with the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska. Nebraska SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) is a division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance.

Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year and is the only way for Medicare recipients to update their coverage. Unfortunately, this process can often be confusing and filled with pitfalls that can cause penalties or even loss of coverage for the unaware, SHIP said in a press release.

To help people to prepare for open enrollment, the topics covered in this webinar include:

A brief recap of Medicare and its plans

Part D and the Advantage plans

Copay and co-insurance amounts that determine the plan costs

How to maximize cost, coverage, and convenience

Overview of open enrollment and how to review plans with and without MyMedicare.gov accounts.

Individuals interested in participating can register to attend at tinyurl.com/biane-openenrollment-webinar.

