The Nebraska Society of Medical Assistants is holding its annual conference in North Platte on April 28 and 29 at the Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers St.

Medical assistants from across the state attend the conference each year, which includes continuing education sessions and the association's annual business meeting.

A American Association of Medical Assistants trustee will attend the conference. The annual conference is held around the end of April or first of May each year in various locations around the state.

For more information, contact Andy Stewart at andycma@yahoo.com.