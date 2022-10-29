Nebraska Soybean Board begins search for new executive director

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board has announced its search for a new executive director.

Current executive director, Scott Ritzman, announced his resignation and will be returning to the international grain export industry launching projects for clients, enhancing existing programs and solving client problems in foreign markets, NSB said in a press release.

“Since being hired as associate executive director in the fall of 2019 and eventually executive director in the spring of 2020, I have greatly enjoyed serving the board and Nebraska’s nearly 22,000 soybean farmers,” Ritzman said. “I have enjoyed getting to work for our innovative and collaborative board and wish continued success upon Nebraska soybean checkoff projects and initiatives. I am also excited for the future and the opportunity to stay engaged in the soybean industry.”

Ritzman’s last day was Friday. Lois Ronhovde will serve as interim executive director until the position is filled. Ronhovde brings over 20 years of experience with NSB and currently serves as director of accounting.

“Today we begin our search for great candidates to lead one of the state’s top agricultural organizations,” said Doug Saathoff, NSB chairman and farmer from Trumbull. “We are grateful for Scott Ritzman’s leadership over the years, and I am confident in Lois Ronhovde’s experience and guidance as the Board begins its search for a new executive director.”

Interested candidates can view the job description at nebraskasoybeans.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Executive-Director-Job-Description-2.pdf.