Nebraska Soybean Board seeks project proposals for 2023

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board is accepting proposals for 2023 that strategically align with initiatives in farmer support, production and crop research, community engagement and demand and utilization, the organization said in a press release. The fiscal year starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2023.

All project plans should address opportunities for education, research or growing demand for soy and benefit all Nebraska soybean farmers. More details on the NSB proposal process, including timelines, initiative areas and strategic plan documents can be seen at nebraskasoybeans.org/fy23-funding-proposals.

For more than 30 years, NSB has dedicated soybean checkoff funds to support Nebraska soybean farmers and the industry as a whole.

Previously funded work includes research and promotion of biodiesel, increased exports of red meats, bolstering value of exports through the Pacific Northwest and education projects focused on the importance of soybeans in Nebraska agriculture.

Proposals will be evaluated on their effectiveness at addressing the needs of Nebraska soybean farmers and the overall alignment with NSB’s current strategic plan.

Proposals are due no later than May 13. To access the proposal form, visit nebraskasoybeans.org/fy23-funding-proposals.