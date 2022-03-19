Nebraska Soybean Board to meet this week

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board will hold its next meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Embassy Suites located at 1040 P St., Lincoln.
Along with conducting regular business, the board will review Fiscal Year 2023 research proposals and other new opportunities. The board will also participate in strategic planning to create new goals and tactics for the upcoming years. The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for public discussion. The complete agenda for the meeting is available at nebraskasoybeans.org