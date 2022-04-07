Nebraska State Fair announces Nebraska Lottery Concert Series

GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Fair has announced four of the five performances that will be taking to the stage this year as part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series. The last announcement is scheduled to be released at 9 a.m. today.

With a theme of “Nothing More Nebraskan,” the 2022 Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 26 to Sept. 5 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

All concert tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday at statefair.org and will include gate admission in the price.

The announcements made so far:

» The “Happy Together” Tour will return to the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 29 as the Older Nebraskans Day entry in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series. The concert will be at 2 p.m. in the Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Reserved concert tickets costing $21 can be purchased at statefair.org and will include gate admission.

» Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform on Aug. 31 as part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field, 1803 S. Locust St., Grand Island. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will cost $31 for general admission and $56 for the pit.

» Brantley Gilbert will perform on Sept. 1. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will cost $46 for general admission and $66 for the pit.

» Jeff Dunham will perform on Sept. 2. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will cost $61 for general admission and $81 for the pit.

For more information, visit statefair.org.