The Nebraska State Fair is offering a “Celebrate 308 Sale” for 30 hours and 8 minutes this week.

From 10 a.m. March 8 until 4:08 p.m. March 9, three gate admissions to the 2021 State Fair can be purchased for $8. The deal is available only online at statefair.org.

Despite its name, the deal is available to everyone, not just residents of the 308 area code.

The 2021 fair is scheduled for Aug. 27 through Sept. 6.