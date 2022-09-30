Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation celebrates 80th anniversary

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation celebrated 80 years of preserving Nebraska history at its annual meeting on Sept. 25.

The foundation was incorporated on that date in 1942 to solicit funds and support from individuals and organizations that value Nebraska’s unique heritage and wish to play a role in assuring that Nebraska’s history will be accessible to future generations, the foundation said in a press release.

In commemoration of this milestone, the Foundation launched the 1942 project, an annual project to be selected by the Board of Directors each year. The inaugural 1942 project will be "Walk To The Rock — A Hiking Trail at Chimney Rock."

“We are so excited about this project,” said Leslie Fattig, executive director of NSHSF. “This is a historic moment for Chimney Rock and a rare opportunity to protect this remarkable resource while providing a recreational and educational component for all.”

Walk To The Rock will both enhance patrons’ experience of visiting Chimney Rock as a National Historic Site and allow the preservation of native habitat in a key area of the North Platte River Valley, the press release said.

Fully funded by the D F Dillon Foundation and Nebraska Environmental Trust, the foundation purchased the ground for Walk To The Rock in 2020 during the Ethel S. and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center campaign.

The addition of the hiking trail, connecting the visitor center to the base of Chimney Rock, will allow visitors to get a closer view of the landmark while preserving the landscape.

The project will include four hiking trails, ranging in length from .20 miles to 1.76 miles, and two bridges spanning ravines. The total budget for the project is $1.9 million. The Foundation will also raise funds for a $1 million dollar endowment to cover maintenance and future enhancements.

NSHSF said $1.2 million has been pledged to the project, including $1 million from the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation and $200,000 from the D F Dillon Foundation. More information, go to nshsf.org/walk-to-rock.