Nebraska state parks offering Valentine’s deals

LINCOLN — Guests can enjoy special lodging and gift packages this Valentine’s Day at four Nebraska state parks. Act fast as spots are limited, according to a press release from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Ponca State Park will offer its Birds and Breakfast event Feb. 12 to 13, a weekend getaway package that includes a 30% discount on lodging, a complimentary bottle of wine or cider, a breakfast basket in your cabin, and an opportunity to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 13. For additional details, call the park at 402-755-2284.

For a special meal, schedule dinner at Platte River State Park for the Valentine’s Special at Walter Scott Jr. Lodge. On Feb. 13 to 14, guests can enjoy entrees including steak, walleye and chicken with sides and dessert. Limited space is available due to COVID-19 restrictions, and parties — who will book a specific timeslot between 5 to 8 p.m. — should be six people or fewer. Reservations are required by calling 402-234-2217.

In need of a cozy cabin getaway? Reserve a cabin at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area from Feb. 12 to 15 to enjoy a 30% discount. Reservations must be for a minimum of two nights.