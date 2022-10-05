Nebraska State Patrol participates in Pink Patch Project for fifth year

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol has redesigned its pink patch for the 2023 Pink Patch Project.

October marks the return of the Pink Patch Project for many law enforcement agencies across the state. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Patch Project is a national effort in which many law enforcement officers wear a pink version of their agency’s shoulder patch. This is the fifth year that NSP has participated, the state agency said in a press release.

“This year’s NSP pink patch offers a new design and something new for collectors,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re proud to partner with other agencies across the state in this project to show our support for the millions affected by breast cancer.”

Throughout October, troopers have the option to replace the standard NSP patch with a pink patch. NSP’s pink patch features the NSP emblem in pink and black.

Pink NSP patches are available for purchase by NSP civilian employees and the public at local NSP offices. All proceeds from sales of the pink NSP patches will benefit local organizations helping cancer fighters.

Follow NSP on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more details on how to purchase the pink patches or how to order Pink Patch Project merchandise online.