Nebraska State Patrol reminds drivers beware of ag vehicles during harvest

Harvest is in full swing across Nebraska and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages all motorists to be aware of agriculture equipment traveling on roads throughout the state.

“Agriculture producers across Nebraska are busy moving from field to field right now, so all motorists should stay alert for slow-moving ag implements,” said Captain Martin Denton, commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “At the same time, we ask all ag producers to be safe on the roads as well.”

In a press release, the State Patrol said motorists should watch for combines, grain carts, tractors and other agriculture implements typically traveling at slower speeds. Due to their dimensions and loads, operator visibility is often reduced. Drivers are urged to be cautious when approaching, following or attempting to pass farm vehicles.

Ag producers across Nebraska utilize a harvest permit to move their products to market. There are a number of benefits with this permit, including a gross overweight allowance of up to 15% above state law. To utilize the harvest exemption, the product owner should provide the hauler with a signed statement of origin and destination, such as this example.