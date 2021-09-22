Nebraska State Quilt Guild hosting Threads Across Nebraska 2021 in Kearney

The Nebraska State Quilt Guild is hosting the 16th annual Threads Across Nebraska on Oct. 8 and 9. The special event is at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney with 25 to 30 quilt guilds from throughout the state taking part.
Between 150 and 200 unique quilts created by quilters from across Nebraska will provide a colorful display featuring quilts of all sizes — from miniatures to wall hangings to bed quilts. Viewers will enjoy a variety of styles and designs ranging from traditional to modern to art crafted by quilters of all skill levels, from award winners to novices, according to a press release.
Quilt show hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 4 to 12. Children younger than 4 are admitted free. Parking is free. The fairgrounds are located at 3807 Ave. N in Kearney, and a concession stand will be available.
The 24 vendors in the Merchants Mall will have a variety of products, such as fabric, patterns, books, notions, hand-dyed, painted fabrics, antique quilts, fabrics, sewing accessories and clothing. Door prizes provided by the vendors will be given away each hour.
A variety of classes will be available this year. Please check the Nebraska State Quilt Guild Facebook page and website at nsqg.org, for details including instructors, class descriptions, times and costs.
The 2022 Nebraska State Quilt Guild Raffle Quilt, “Feathered Fantasy,” is 94-inch-by-94-inch and all-embroidery. It was made by Nancy Peters of Papillion and quilted by Deb Miner of Bellevue. The embroidery designs are from Jennie Haskins and others. This special quilt was unveiled at Quilt Nebraska 2021 in July, and it will be on display at Threads Across Nebraska along with others from Nebraska quilt guilds. A picture of the 2022 raffle quilt can be seen at the Nebraska State Quilt Guild website nsqg.org.
“I have always wanted to do an all-embroidery quilt and the pandemic gave me the time to do it,” Peters said. “There are 250 hours of embroidery, 10,000 yards of thread and each large fan took two hours to complete. I hope you enjoy this purple quilt and the peacock.”
The drawing for the winner will be at the State Convention on July 23, 2022. Tickets are now for sale at $1 each and will be available at the state show or by emailing Carol Woerlen at Woerlenck@gmail.com.
Featured quilter for this year is Scott A. Flanagan. Flanagan has been quilting for more than 25 years and his quilt collection contains more than 150 quilts. He has made over 300 quilts for family and friends, sometimes for no reason at all, partly for the joy it brings him and to see the reaction when the quilt is received. Flanagan is also a quilt designer and has published his first book, “Charming Jelly Roll Quilts,” which will be available for purchase at the show.
For more information about Threads Across Nebraska 2021 and the Nebraska State Quilt Guild, go to nsqg.org, the group’s Facebook page or contact LeAnne Killion at 308-440-8867 or llkillion@gmail.com.