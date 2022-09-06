Nebraska Statewide Arboretum accepting award nominations

LINCOLN — Each year the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum presents recognition awards to those in Nebraska who are working to plant trees, make gardens, build communities and educate others about the importance of greening towns and protecting natural spaces.

According to a press release, NSA is currently accepting nominations through Oct. 3 for the following award categories:

Blazing Star Award: Recognizes an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution toward advancing the horticultural use of native plants or the restoration of native plant communities in Nebraska.

Johnny Appleseed Award: Recognizes an individual who embodies the generous spirit of Johnny Appleseed through a sustained personal involvement in tree planting in Nebraska.

Educator Award: Recognizes educators who have made an outstanding contribution toward advancing the knowledge and appreciation of plants among their students.

Community Landscape Award: Recognizes individuals, groups, businesses or organizations (including governmental units) for the implementation of a landscape project or activity that has significantly improved the green infrastructure of a community. Such projects should reach beyond beautification to include elements of sustainability such as water conservation, stormwater management, land stewardship, tree-canopy restoration, habitat, biodiversity, soil improvements, education and outreach, native plants, etc.

The awards will be presented on Nov. 4 at an event held at First Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln.

More information about the NSA Awards and the nomination form are available at plantnebraska.org/awards.