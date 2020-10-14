Nebraska Statewide Arboretum calls for award nominations

Nominations are being accepted for a variety of awards from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum that honor individuals and organizations for efforts toward tree-planting, community beautification, conservation and education.

This is a year when the importance of nearby landscapes has been made clear. We were reminded of how much we need green space, and of the benefits it offers — meaningful work, beauty to give us hope and focus and a sense of connection to the natural world.

It’s a perfect year to recognize and celebrate the people, organizations and places that have given us joy. The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum invites community members to consider the gardens and efforts you’re thankful for this year — efforts toward public gardens, education, conservation and the environment — and nominate them for one of the awards listed below.

Nominations toward the following awards are due by Oct. 30 to klarsen1@unl.edu. A fillable nomination form is online at plantnebraska.org/connect/events.

The list of awards is:

» Blazing Star Award. Recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution toward advancing the horticultural use of native plants or the restoration of native plant communities in Nebraska.