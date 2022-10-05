 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Statewide Arboretum to host 'plants and pints' event

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum is hosting Plants and Pints from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Barred Owel in the Scarlet Hotel, 2101 Transformation Drive in Lincoln.

Local business owners and entrepreneurs Heather and Brian Byers of Great Plains Nursery in Lincoln and Amy and Jeff Grewe of Arbor Aesthetics in Omaha will deliver the keynote presentations.

The event, sponsored by the Dorothy and Joseph Young Family, will include hors d'oeuvres and a paid bar, according to a press release from the arboretum. 

Tickets are $20 for NSA members and $25 for non-members. Register at plantnebraska.org/plants-pints (ages 21 and older only).

