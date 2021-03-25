 Skip to main content
‘Nebraska Stories’ to feature injured equestrian
LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” continues in April on NET. The April 15 episode features a story about a horseback ride at Mount Michael Abbey in Elkhorn that nearly ended in tragedy when Ginger Theisen’s horse stumbled and fell on her. The accident plunged the equestrian into a coma, sending her on a miraculous journey of recovery from a traumatic brain injury.

April “Nebraska Stories” episodes air at 8 p.m. CT, Thursdays, April 1, 8, 15 and 29 on NET.

The second of two episodes airing at 8:30 p.m. CT on April 29, on NET, is the season finale of the series. Focusing on the pandemic, “Nebraska Stories: When the World Changed” features two Wahoo natives who fought virus boredom by visiting all of Nebraska’s 531 towns, a story on the parallels between the 1918 flu and coronavirus pandemics and essays that reveal how pandemics transform us.

» 8 p.m. CT, April 1.

“Cindy Chinn” — An artist transforms an old Chester school building into her studio.

“Chadron Fire Recovery” — Farmers and foresters preserve Nebraska’s Pine Ridge Country.

“Never Forget” — Omaha students learn about the Holocaust through music and art.

“The Sound of Things” — A sculptor and musician turns objects into innovative instruments.

» 8 p.m. CT, April 8.

“Taylor Villagers” — Meet the artful characters of the village of Taylor.

“A Day in Fontenelle Forest” — Visit Omaha’s popular nature center.

“Trail Ride” — Enjoy the scenic Wildcat Hills by horseback.

“Statue on the Hill” — Chief Standing Bear once again looks over the homeland of his people.

“Toadstool” — Visit one of America’s top ten places to hike.

“High Noon in Winnetoon” — A recreation of old Winnetoon takes visitors back in time.

» 8 p.m. CT, April 15.

“Ginger’s Labyrinth” — A equestrian’s miraculous recovery from traumatic brain injury.

“Capitol Fountains” — The installation of courtyard fountains completes the State Capitol.

“Les Vilda” — Meet a Wilber man who’s been running for president since 2007.

“Newton’s Apple Tree” — A tree in Lincoln with ties to Sir Issac Newton’s theory of gravity.

“Cemetery Walkway” — A historic walkway bridges the town of Nelson to its cemetery.

» 8 p.m. CT, April 29.

“The Grand Dame of Raptor Rehab” — Helping raptors and releasing them back into the wild.

“Return of the Pawnees” — Through a gift of land, the Pawnee return to their ancestral home.

“Where Time Slows Down” — Little Alston reveals his vision of author Willa Cather.

The series is on Facebook, the NET Nebraska App and netnebraska.org/nebraskastories.

