‘Nebraska Stories’ to feature injured equestrian

LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” continues in April on NET. The April 15 episode features a story about a horseback ride at Mount Michael Abbey in Elkhorn that nearly ended in tragedy when Ginger Theisen’s horse stumbled and fell on her. The accident plunged the equestrian into a coma, sending her on a miraculous journey of recovery from a traumatic brain injury.

April “Nebraska Stories” episodes air at 8 p.m. CT, Thursdays, April 1, 8, 15 and 29 on NET.

The second of two episodes airing at 8:30 p.m. CT on April 29, on NET, is the season finale of the series. Focusing on the pandemic, “Nebraska Stories: When the World Changed” features two Wahoo natives who fought virus boredom by visiting all of Nebraska’s 531 towns, a story on the parallels between the 1918 flu and coronavirus pandemics and essays that reveal how pandemics transform us.

» 8 p.m. CT, April 1.

“Cindy Chinn” — An artist transforms an old Chester school building into her studio.

“Chadron Fire Recovery” — Farmers and foresters preserve Nebraska’s Pine Ridge Country.

“Never Forget” — Omaha students learn about the Holocaust through music and art.