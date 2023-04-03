LINCOLN — Near downtown Lincoln, a timeless relic famous for clandestine meetings and romantic interludes keeps its secrets close. Named for outlaw Jesse James, Robber’s Cave and the myths surrounding it is a new story featured in the April 13 episode of the Nebraska Public Media series “Nebraska Stories.”

This month, “Nebraska Stories” airs at 8 p.m. CT Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27 on Nebraska Public Media.

Other new stories in four April episodes include:

April 6

“North Omaha Legacies” — Tour North Omaha with Preston Love Jr., to see how the community is celebrating the past and embracing the future.

“The Relic Hunter” — Bottles, guns and arrowheads are part an Ogallala man’s collection of items that travelers left along the Oregon Trail.

“Lloyd McCarter & The Honky-Tonk Revival” — A local band plays the unmistakable sounds of old-time country music.

April 13

“Pioneers Park Pillars” — Explore how sandstone columns that were once part of the U.S. Treasury Building found a home in Lincoln’s Pioneer’s Park.

“Made for Market” — Visit the Norfolk Farmer’s Market where twin sisters sell fresh produce and another vendor sells bread from his thriving bakery.

April 27

“Leonard Knight: Before Salvation Mountain” — See the untold story of a 1980s traveler who stopped near Shelton, and with community help sewed a balloon to spread his message of faith.

“Feeding the Soul” — A Yazidi refugee from Iraq helps fellow Arab immigrants adjust to life in the U.S. by sharing food, a common cultural touchstone.

The April 20 themed episode, “Life in the Middle of Everywhere,” features stories about immigration, including the Homestead Act of 1862; Lincoln as a federally designated refugee settlement city; a citizenship ceremony at Homestead National Monument in Beatrice; and Zabuni Coffee in Grand Island, which helps small African coffee farmers.

Other archival stories in April include a granddaughter reflecting on the war experiences her grandfather shared in his writings, Omaha’s Blue Barn Theatre, a custom hat maker in the Sandhills and unregistered rural burial grounds in Nebraska.

“Nebraska Stories” covers art, science, history, sports, performance, nature and more. New episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m. CT, repeating at 9 p.m. CT, Mondays on Nebraska Public Media and at 8:30 a.m. CT Fridays on World.

The series is on Facebook, nebraskapublicmedia.org/nebraskastories and the Nebraska Public Media App.