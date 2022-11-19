 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska students awarded Seals of Biliteracy

The Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Language Association have awarded 82 Seals of Biliteracy to Nebraska students this November. It is the first time that a Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy is issued for the language of Polish, NDE said in a press release.

Area seal recipients were:

Gisselle Acuna Vasquez, Chase County High School, Spanish.

Yalexa Saenz, Chase County High School, Spanish.

The Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy is a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Language Association honoring high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language.

Students apply for the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy after demonstrating proficiency based on the Nebraska World Language Standards structured around communication, cultures, connections, communities and cognition within a language other than English.

For more information about the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy, go to education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/nebraska-seal-of-biliteracy.

