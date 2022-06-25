Nebraska students awarded Seals of Biliteracy

The Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Language Association have awarded 145 Seals of Biliteracy to 144 Nebraska students this semester. This is the first time that a Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy has been issued for the language of Somali, according to a press release.

The Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy is a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Language Association honoring high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language.

Students apply for the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy after demonstrating proficiency based on the Nebraska World Language Standards structured around communication, cultures, connections, communities and cognition within a language other than English.

2022 spring Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy recipients:

