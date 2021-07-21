Nebraska students, educators may be eligible for eduroam’s free Wi-Fi program

The Nebraska Department of Education, the Office of the Chief Information Officer, Network Nebraska and the University of Nebraska are offering ConnectEd Nebraska, a new educational internet program for Nebraska K-12 schools, according to a press release.

This program is powered by eduroam and provides students and educators with free and readily available access to guest wireless networks at participating ConnectEd Nebraska eduroam schools.

ConnectEd Nebraska is currently funded by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money and free to Nebraska school districts for three years.

Nebraska was selected as one of two state networks in the country to pilot a support organization approach to eduroam for K-12 schools. When a student or teacher from any participating school is at a location with eduroam, they automatically connect to the internet with their home school credentials.

ConnectEd Nebraska allows any Network Nebraska K-12 public or non-public entity to provide access to their wireless networks to users from other eduroam-connected schools.