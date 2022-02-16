Nebraska Teacher of the Year got start at NPCC

Going back to the classroom after that was the last thing he wanted to do, but it was what was expected of him.

He applied to one school, the University of Nebraska at Kearney, because that’s where his brothers had gone, but was denied as a result of his grades. It was a devastating blow, but his family wouldn’t let him give up, suggesting instead that he try community college.

“I enrolled in North Platte Community College, which was affordable and close to home,” Perez said. “My first semester wasn’t very good. In fact, I was on the verge of academic probation.”

At that point, he was also second-guessing what he wanted to do with his life as his idea of becoming a kindergarten teacher wasn’t turning out quite the way he had planned.

He was considering dropping out until a conversation with Ruth Wohler, his advisor at the time, changed his mind.

“She basically sat me down and explained the harsh reality of what my life was going to be like if I continued to not put in any effort,” Perez said. “I needed that. I needed someone to be honest with me and provide that guidance. I’m not sure it would have happened at a bigger school.”