Nebraska Tobacco Quitline offers free medication to support quitting

LINCOLN — Quitting tobacco is not easy, but with the help of the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, finding the right tools can be.

By calling the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, callers gain access to a variety of resources to help them on their quitting journey — and because 1-800-QUIT-NOW is available 24/7, Nebraskans can reach out when and where it works for them. Currently, all eligible callers can receive up to a four-week supply of quit-smoking medication (gum, patch or lozenges) mailed directly to their home. This additional two week supply of quit-smoking medication is available through June 30, or while supplies last.

In addition to the free medication options, callers will find a wide range of personalized services designed to help each create his or her own quit plan with the help of a trained Quit Coach.

Today there are more former smokers than there are current smokers—now can be your time. Quitting smoking is beneficial at any age, improves health status and enhances quality of life.

For free help getting started or staying tobacco-free, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or quitnow.ne.gov. Quitline services are available in over 200 languages and Spanish-speaking residents can call 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569).