Nebraska Tourism Conference scholarships being offered

Each year the Nebraska Tourism Commission hosts the Nebraska Tourism Conference to help tourism entrepreneurs learn how to get the most out of their tourism operation, gain the latest industry knowledge, hear fresh marketing ideas, find greater financial opportunities and network with potential partners. The 2021 Conference is scheduled for Oct. 19 to 21 Ramada by Wyndham Midtown in Grand Island.

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau believes strongly in the tourism industry opportunities available for Lincoln County. As part of their commitment to continuing to help grow the tourism product offered in Lincoln County, the bureau is offering four scholarships in the amount of $400 each to help defray the cost of Lincoln County entrepreneurs attending this conference.

Reimbursable expenses include travel conference registration, lodging (not to exceed two nights), meals not included in the Tourism Conference program and mileage to and from the conference. The scholarship is considered to be a stipend and not intended to cover all costs associated with attending the conference.

Applicants must complete an application and include up to three typed pages of information with answers to the following:

» Statement of financial need.