Nebraska Tourism Conference scholarships offered

Each year the Nebraska Tourism Commission hosts the Nebraska Tourism Conference to help tourism industry professionals learn how to get the most out of their tourism operation, gain the latest industry knowledge, hear fresh marketing ideas, find greater financial opportunities and network with potential partners.

The 2022 Conference is Oct. 25-27 at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

“Visit North Platte believes strongly in the tourism industry opportunities available for Lincoln County,” the organization wrote in a press release. “As part of our commitment to continuing to help grow the tourism product offered in Lincoln County, we are offering four scholarships in the amount of $400 each to help defray the cost of Lincoln County entrepreneurs attending this conference.”

Reimbursable expenses include travel conference registration, lodging (not to exceed two nights), meals not included in the Tourism Conference program, and mileage to and from the conference. The scholarship is a stipend and is not intended to cover all costs associated with attending the conference.

To apply, complete an application and include up to three typed pages of information with answers to the following:

Statement of financial need.

Number of years attending the Nebraska Tourism Conference.

Statement explaining existing or future tourism organization/business.

Statement explaining how attending the Nebraska Tourism Conference will benefit their organization or business.

In addition, applicants agree to provide a written summary to Visit North Platte detailing what they learned at the conference and how their tourism business or organization will benefit. Completed applications must be postmarked back to the Visit North Platte office by Sept. 30.

Applications are available online at visitnorthplatte.com/official-documents, at the Visitors Bureau, 101 Halligan Drive, by phone at 308-532-4729, or by email at hjones@VisitNorthPlatte.com.

Conference registration and information can be found at: visitnebraska.com/industry-events/2022-nebraska-tourism-conference.