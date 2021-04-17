Nebraska Water Center works with partners to enhance knowledge

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Water Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has collaborated with partners across Nebraska since its founding in 1964. Examples include Extension research to benefit individual producers, equipping budding water professionals with employable skills and engaging Nebraskans around water issues through tours, conferences, presentations and publications. Key to this work is a strong relationship with Nebraska’s state agencies.

For years, NWC has organized a brown bag lunch series that provides a stage for Nebraska faculty and researchers to share their work with professionals who manage the state’s water resources. This spring, NWC and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy are partnering for a virtual series showcasing the university’s deep well of water and natural resources experts.

The series, hosted every other Thursday at noon via Zoom, continues April 15 with Jodi Delozier, a doctoral candidate in Nebraska’s School of Natural Resources. Delozier and her advisor, Mark Burbach, recently published a paper based on her PhD research. The paper, “Boundary Spanning: Its Role in Trust Development between Stakeholders in Integrated Water Resource Management,” explores the role of trust in managing complex water challenges and is the focal point of her brown bag presentation.