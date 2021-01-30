Nebraska Wheat Board announces February meeting

During the meeting, the NWB board will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wheat Growers Association. The board will hear updates from Amanda Easterly and Cody Creech from the High Plains Ag Lab and the Panhandle Research & Extension Center. They will review funding proposals for the first time and determine travel and participation in upcoming meetings and events. The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting, however you must call the office at 402-471-2358 first in order to ensure all safety guidelines are being met in accordance with the local authorities and the state. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.