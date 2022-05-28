Nebraska Wheat Board announces June budget meeting

The Nebraska Wheat Board will host its next meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT Thursday at the Open Range Bar & Grill, 1108 N. Spruce St., Ogallala. An executive session is tentatively slated for 3 p.m.
The meeting will include a first and second-reading of funding proposals and establishment of a budget for fiscal year 2022-23. It will also include a current fiscal year financial review, reports from NWB board members, contractor reports and a review of upcoming events and travel. The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.