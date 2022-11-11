Nebraska Wheat Board announces November meeting

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Wheat Board will host its next meeting at 8:30 a.m. CT Friday at the Fallbrook Nebraska State Office Building, 245 Fallbrook Blvd., Lincoln.

During the meeting, the NWB board will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wheat Growers Association.

The board will induct a new board member, review committee assignments and determine travel and participation in upcoming meetings and events. The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting.

For more information or a detailed copy of the agenda, contact the NWB office at 402-471-2358 or wheat.board@nebraska.gov.