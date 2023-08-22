The Nebraska Wheat Board will meet at 8 a.m. MT, Aug. 31 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 206 Pony Express Lane, in Ogallala.

During the meeting, the NWB will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wheat Growers Association. The board will review committee assignments and determine travel and participation in upcoming meetings and events.

The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.