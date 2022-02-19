 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference in Kearney offering continuing education credits
Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference in Kearney offering continuing education credits

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program will offer continuing education credits for veterinary medicine professionals and certified crop advisors during its annual conference, Feb. 24 and 25 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 Second Ave., in Kearney.

The two-day conference will feature over 20 workshop sessions where attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners. Four keynote speakers will address the conference over both days.

Two conference workshops have been approved for veterinarians or veterinary technicians licensed in Nebraska to receive credits: “Nutritional Management of the Disadvantaged Newborn Calf,” and “Calving College 101.”

The conference will also host 11 workshops that have been approved for Certified Crop Advisor Continuing Education Credits.

Registration and workshop details are available at wia.unl.edu/conference.

The registration fee is $85 for a single day or $175 for both days.

