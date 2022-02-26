 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NebraskaLand Bank celebrates My Fair Share program

Each year, the employees of NebraskaLand Bank nominate various organizations in area communities to be the recipients of monetary donations contributed by bank employees. The My Fair Share program allows the employees of NebraskaLand Bank to decide what percentage of their contribution will go toward each organization.

The recipients of the 2021 My Fair Share Program are North Platte Community Build Playground, Deborah’s Legacy, Rape/Domestic Abuse Program, North Platte Trails Network, Todd Becker Foundation, Kearney Area Animal Shelter and Hospice of Sweetwater County. Pledges that will be awarded to these organizations total over $19,000. Organizations that have been nominated in the past include North Platte Area Children’s Museum, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Alzheimer’s Association. Bank employees have donated approximately $180,000 since the program’s inception in 2004.

For more information, go to nebraskalandbank.com/givingback.

