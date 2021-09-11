NebraskaLand Bank hosting cybersecurity information session

NebraskaLand Bank will host an information session for local businesses at 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at their main location, 1400 South Dewey St. in North Platte.

Approximately 45 area business owners and employees will learn how to protect their businesses from ransomware, malware and data breaches, according to a press release.

Terry Kuxhaus, a certified Information Systems Security Professional from SBS CyberSecurity will lead the presentation.

As technology evolves, the prevalence of cyberattacks is growing among businesses and consumers alike. It is more important than ever to be vigilant about protecting your business against ransomware and other malicious attacks.

Help spread awareness and educate yourself and your community about best practices in guarding information and systems online.