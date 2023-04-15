NebraskaLand Bank is celebrating the graduation of 53 students as they complete their journey through the NebraskaLand University Financial Literacy Scholarship Program. Senator Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank, will address the graduates and award scholarships and certificates of completion on behalf of NebraskaLand Bank on 5:30 p.m. April 24. The ceremony will be held in the third floor Banquet Room at NebraskaLand Bank Main Location, 1400 South Dewey St.

The graduates will be presented with certificates and $250 academic scholarships. Each student was required to complete all six classes in order to graduate and become eligible for the $250 scholarship. In addition, students were required to complete an essay that was judged by a bank committee. The students with the highest scores will be the recipients of a $1,000, $750 or $500 scholarship. This year's essay contest winners will receive a special commemorative coin. The winners will be announced at the graduation ceremony and the top winner will be asked to read their essay.

“We are proud of what our students have accomplished, and we are confident that the financial skills and education they obtained at NebraskaLand University has given them the foundation they need to be financially successful later in life,” Jacobson said.