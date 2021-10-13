 Skip to main content
NebraskaLand Bank’s Feel the Bump campaign returns in 2021
The speed bumps at the main location of NebraskaLand Bank have been painted pink once again in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among US women. Early detection is key in stopping the spread of breast cancer.

“Detecting my cancer early gave me the opportunity to see my children grow up with my husband and allowed us to continue making wonderful family memories.” Carol Pelster, vice president, branch manager, and breast cancer survivor said. One in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. Contact your physician to schedule a mammogram if you detect a suspicious lump.

