NebraskaLand Bank will host its annual community shred day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at the Main Bank location, 1400 South Dewey St.

The shredding service is open to the public, allowing for up to five standard-sized boxes per person. Items that can be shredded include scam mailings, bills, banking statements and credit card offers.

For convenience, community members may stay in their vehicles, drive thru, and drop off their shred, the bank said in a press release.

Volunteers from NebraskaLand Bank and the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Memorial Board will be available to assist in unloading shred.

A freewill donation is encouraged to benefit the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Memorial. NebraskaLand Bank will match all funds raised up to $500.

With an increase in internet scams and fraudulent behavior, the importance of identity theft prevention and awareness has risen as well. Practicing prevention methods such as shredding bank statements and personal information helps to decrease fraud and theft. NebraskaLand Bank encourages the community to take the necessary precautions to protect their identities.