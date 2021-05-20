Nebraskaland Days art show accepting entries until May 29

Entries for the Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show will be accepted through May 29 at the Prairie Arts Center.

Executive Director Holly Carlini said the show is one of the largest hosted by the PAC and will be on display June 2-29.

Entry fee is $10 for each piece and there are three categories — Western, wildlife and landscape.

She said any medium may be entered by artists of any age, including youth. Entry forms and information are on the PAC website at prairieartscenter.org.

“The pieces can be 2D, 3D, textiles, any and all of the above,” Carlini said.

Artwork will be judged during the second week of June. The artists’ reception on June 22 is when the winners will be announced.