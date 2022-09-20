 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraskaland Days presents scholarships to MPCC rodeo team members

Nebraskaland Days presents scholarships to MPCC rodeo team members

Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team members Andrea Meyer and Maggie Underhill were presented with $900 scholarships from Nebraskaland Days Saturday night during the MPCC Stampede. Pictured are, from left, Aukai Kaai, MPCC rodeo team roughstock coach; Meyer; David Fudge, NLD executive director; Underhill and Wyatt Clark, MPCC rodeo team timed event coach.

 Photo courtesy of MPCC

Two Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team members have been honored with $900 educational scholarships from Nebraskaland Days. They are Andrea Meyer of Stapleton and Maggie Underhill of Hill City, Kansas.

The women were recognized Saturday night at the Wild West Arena in North Platte during the final performance of the 2022 MPCC Stampede, MPCC said in a press release.

“These girls have worked extremely hard in and out of the arena, and it’s been showing with the results lately,” said Aukai Kaai, MPCC rodeo team roughstock coach. “They jump in and help when needed and are more than deserving of these awards.”

The scholarships were awarded based on the students’ performance in the arena and classroom as well as their leadership skills, volunteerism and promotion of the team.

Funding for the scholarships came from entry fees to the annual NLD Cowboy Kickball Competition in June.

“We are very proud of the efforts of both these athletes in and out of the arena,” said Wyatt Clark, MPCC rodeo team timed event coach. “And we’re thankful for the support from NLD and the community for this scholarship opportunity.”

