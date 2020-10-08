NebraskaLand donates $1,500 to Sheldon exhibit

President and CEO of NebraskaLand National Bank Mike Jacobson presented a check for $1,500 to the 2020 Sheldon Statewide Exhibition at the Prairie Arts Center on Oct. 1.

“When we first started (the bank) I knew that we wanted to focus on youth and the arts, and bringing in events like this is really important to our community,” Jacobson said. “When you’re headquartered in a town, you can see how important it is to give back to the community and the impact that you’re making”.

NebraskaLand National Bank has supported the Sheldon Statewide Exhibit for the last 22 years since the bank’s establishment in 1998. While schools will not be able to tour the exhibit this year, Jacobson felt it was still a cause worth supporting.

The exhibit’s theme is Compact Rhythms. Phyllis Swigart, publicity chairman of the North Platte Art Study League describes Compact Rhythms as “highlighting artist who utilize abstraction to find different ways of looking at the world around them. The exhibit presents a variety of modes and styles of nonrepresentational art throughout the twentieth century while focusing on artists who work on a smaller scale.”

The exhibition is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 28, Tuesday to Saturday.