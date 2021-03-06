NebraskaLand National Bank names Josh Sperle business banking officer

NebraskaLand National Bank has named Josh Sperle as their new business banking officer.

In his position, Sperle will be responsible for the growth and development of customers within the real estate and business banking areas of the bank. Sperle is a graduate of Texas A&M and brings with him seven years of sales and relationship management experience in the real estate and fundraising sectors.

Sperle previously worked in Atlanta as a marketing and development executive for Pine Cove Camps, specializing in fundraising and expansion opportunities.

Josh’s wife, Katelyn, grew up in North Platte, and they are thrilled to raise their young girls amongst family back home. Sperle is passionate about the health of the home, and is looking forward to getting involved at the community level to help ensure North Platte continues to be a place where families can thrive.

“NebraskaLand National Bank is pleased to welcome Josh to the bank,” according to a press release.