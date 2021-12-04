NebraskaLand ranked 5th best bank to work for

NebraskaLand Bank has been awarded the title of one of the best banks to work for in 2021. NebraskaLand Bank is the top ranked Nebraska bank on the list, and fifth out of the 90 banks nationwide to earn this recognition.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors banks in the U.S. for outstanding employee satisfaction.

“This list calls attention to institutions that have gone above and beyond to invest in employees’ personal and professional growth,” said Bonnie McGeer, executive editor of American Banker.

Determining the best banks to work for is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.