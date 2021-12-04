NebraskaLand ranked 5th best bank to work for

NebraskaLand Bank has been awarded the title of one of the best banks to work for in 2021. NebraskaLand Bank is the top ranked Nebraska bank on the list, and fifth out of the 90 banks nationwide to earn this recognition.
The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors banks in the U.S. for outstanding employee satisfaction.
“This list calls attention to institutions that have gone above and beyond to invest in employees’ personal and professional growth,” said Bonnie McGeer, executive editor of American Banker.
Determining the best banks to work for is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.
“Building a successful organization begins with building a great culture and hiring talented and motivated employees.” Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank said. “I could not be more proud of our entire banking family for their hard work and their dedication. They live our culture every day! The results are a direct result of these efforts.”
Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.
Best Companies Group manages the registration and survey process and also analyzes the data to determine the final ranking.
The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit bestbankstoworkfor.com.