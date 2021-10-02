NebraskaLand University welcomes 42 students for 2021-22 class

NebraskaLand Uni-versity kicks off with the first session scheduled for Monday on the third floor of NebraskaLand Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St. The session begins at 7 p.m.

Forty-two area high school seniors were accepted into the program for the 2021-22 sessions, according to a press release from the bank.

Students accepted include Courtney Coates, Evelyn Blaesi, Breanna Francescato, Bailey Zona, Kate Roberg, Megan Amos, Kate Vaughn, Isabella Hardy, Thomas Ramsey, Dylan LaVante, Serena Martinez, Dawson McGahan, Jamie Tobey, Kaitlyn Evans, Jordan Lech, Allyson Jay, Olivia Ann Miller, Keali Florea, Hayley Miles, Emily Miller, Jack Heiss, Breah Matuszczak, Samantha Carlson, Olivia Huff, Drew Carlson, Justin Schroll, Teya Carlini, Kathryn Wrenn, Andrew Solon, Ashton Guo, Elise O’Neill, Mac O’Brien, Myah Essman, Ellery Simpson, Jon Burklund, Jaylee Bonta, Carson Uehling, Chloe Bassett, Katelyn Bowers, Joseph Stone, Josiah Kautz and Jack Bunger.

NebraskaLand University is a six course financial literacy program designed to educate students on budgeting, savings, credit, loans, career development, identity theft protection and more. The curriculum uses a combination of established financial literacy materials and unique lesson plans created and instructed by senior and executive officers at NebraskaLand Bank.

Each student is required to complete all six classes in order to graduate and receive a $250 scholarship. Students must also complete projects and homework as assigned as well as an essay. Essays will be reviewed and judged by a bank committee. The students with the highest scores will be the recipients of a $1,000, $750 or $500 scholarship. Through the course, students will receive financial lessons as well as career development and wealth building knowledge.