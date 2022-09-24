NebraskaLand University welcomes 57 students

NebraskaLand University kicks off with the first session scheduled for Oct. 3 on the third floor of NebraskaLand Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St. Fifty-seven area high school seniors were accepted into the program for the 2022-23 sessions.
Students accepted include:
NebraskaLand University is a six course financial literacy program designed to educate students on budgeting, savings, credit, loans, career development, identity theft protection and more. The curriculum uses a combination of established financial literacy materials and unique lesson plans created and instructed by senior and executive officers at NebraskaLand Bank.
Each student is required to complete all six classes in order to graduate and receive a $250 scholarship. Students must also complete projects and homework as assigned as well as an essay. Essays will be reviewed and judged by a Bank committee. The students with the highest scores will be the recipients of a $1,000, $750 and $500 scholarship. Through the course, students will receive invaluable financial lessons as well as career development and wealth building knowledge.
Since NebraskaLand University’s inception in 2014, 247 students have graduated the program, with academic scholarships awarded totaling $74,000.