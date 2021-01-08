 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraskans Embracing Life hosting Celebration of Life
0 comments

Nebraskans Embracing Life hosting Celebration of Life

  • 0

OMAHA — Nebraskans Embracing Life, formerly Nebraskans United for Life, will be hosting its 47th annual Celebration of Life LIFEstreaming event at 7 p.m. on Friday. The event will be available for online viewing through nebraskansembracinglife.org, according to a press release.

The keynote speaker will be Archbishop Joseph Naumann, introduced by Archbishop George Lucas. Gov. Pete Ricketts will receive the Peter Batallion Award for “outstanding public pro-life service.” Sister Renee Mirkes, OSF, ethics director from the St. Pope Paul VI Institute will present “The Creighton Model FertilityCare System: Celebrating the Feminine Genius.”

Special guests include Mary E. Buckley, author of “I Knew You Before You Were Born: A Pregnancy Memoir,” and her son, Pastor Chris Hruska of Citylight Church. Claire and Denny Hartford of Vital Signs Ministries will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Jen Brown of Spirit 102.7 FM will be the master of ceremonies.

For more information, free advance registration, freewill donation and sponsor information, go to nebraskansembracinglife.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What to do about cats that bite
Pets

What to do about cats that bite

  • Updated

Cat play is a display of hunting behavior, meaning cats stalk, pounce and bite when playing. Here's what causes felines to bite and what to do about it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump from platform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News