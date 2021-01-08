Nebraskans Embracing Life hosting Celebration of Life

OMAHA — Nebraskans Embracing Life, formerly Nebraskans United for Life, will be hosting its 47th annual Celebration of Life LIFEstreaming event at 7 p.m. on Friday. The event will be available for online viewing through nebraskansembracinglife.org, according to a press release.

The keynote speaker will be Archbishop Joseph Naumann, introduced by Archbishop George Lucas. Gov. Pete Ricketts will receive the Peter Batallion Award for “outstanding public pro-life service.” Sister Renee Mirkes, OSF, ethics director from the St. Pope Paul VI Institute will present “The Creighton Model FertilityCare System: Celebrating the Feminine Genius.”

Special guests include Mary E. Buckley, author of “I Knew You Before You Were Born: A Pregnancy Memoir,” and her son, Pastor Chris Hruska of Citylight Church. Claire and Denny Hartford of Vital Signs Ministries will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Jen Brown of Spirit 102.7 FM will be the master of ceremonies.

For more information, free advance registration, freewill donation and sponsor information, go to nebraskansembracinglife.org.