Nebraskans encouraged to use DMV’s online services
LINCOLN — The Nebraska DMV is encouraging customers to take advantage of the department’s many online services.

Many common services, such as driver’s license renewals and license plate renewals, can be accomplished online without any need to go to a DMV office. There are also dozens of other online services including online fleet renewal services, driving record purchases, vehicle tax estimators, specialty license plates, and address changes.

A list of the Nebraska DMV’s online services can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

